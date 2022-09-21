New York A.G. Sues Donald Trump And His Kids For Business Fraud

A lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General seeks to recover $250 million from Donald Trump and his children over fraud allegations

A lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Leticia James alleges that Donald Trump, three of his children, and others committed business fraud and aims to recover $250 million.

The lawsuit, which names Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, the Trump Organization, and longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, asks the New York State Supreme Court to bar the Trumps from serving as executives at any company in New York. The suit also seeks to ban the Trump Organization from purchasing commercial real estate or receiving loans from any New York financial institute for the next five years.

As the Washington Post reports, James’ office states in a 222-page civil complaint, “The inflated asset valuations in the Statements cannot be brushed aside or excused as merely the result of exaggeration or good faith estimation about which reasonable real estate professionals may differ.” The A.G.’s office hopes to recover over $250 million in what James says are ill-gotten gains acquired through deceptive business practices.

The result of a two-year investigation, the suit names 23 properties held in the Trump Organization, including the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, the D.C. hotel he leased from the federal government until he sold it in May, and the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York. Rather than focusing on just a few instances of fraud, James’s office has accused Trump, his family, and executives of utilizing a wide array of fraudulent schemes to mislead lenders and regulators.

These allegations add to a long list of legal challenges the embattled Trump has faced since leaving the White House.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, has dismissed the allegations as “meritless,” stating, “Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law—rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda… We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for the unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims.”

