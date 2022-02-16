New COVID Rules Hit Disneyland, Stagecoach, and Coachella

Ahead of CA dropping its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated residents on Wednesday, a slew of entities issue fresh regulations

With the Omicron wave receding, hospitalizations continuing to dip, and the state preparing to lift its universal mask mandate on Wednesday, new COVID regulations are coming this week.

Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that they would ease outdoor masking rules at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, City News Service reports. Wednesday marks the seventh consecutive day the number of COVID-positive patients in the county remained below 2,500, the benchmark previously announced by county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,995 COVID-positive patients at county hospitals, according to state data.

Unlike the Golden State, which is slated to drop its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents on Wednesday, L.A. County is keeping its indoor mask rule for all people regardless of vaccination status.

Also on Tuesday, Disneyland officials said that the Anaheim resort—which includes Disneyland and California Adventure Park—will follow the state’s guidelines by permitting vaccinated guests to enter indoor eateries, stores, and attractions without face coverings, beginning Thursday. Unvaccinated visitors are still required to wear a mask in those settings, but Disney officials said park employees won’t be checking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Face coverings will still be required for all visitors in certain indoor areas such as while riding Disney shuttles or when receiving first aid, officials said. Other theme parks including Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park and SeaWorld in San Diego have announced plans to follow the state’s mask guidelines as well.

Finally, Goldenvoice officials said Tuesday there will be no vaccination, testing, or masking requirements at the Stagecoach and Coachella festivals taking place this spring.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” Stagecoach organizers tweeted. The outdoor country festival, scheduled for April 29 through May 1, will feature headlining performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs.

Coachella announced the updated regulations in the health, safety and rules section of its website. The event is headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West (now Ye), and is expected to attract 125,000 fans per day over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24. Coachella’s site states that “there is no guarantee” that attendees “will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.