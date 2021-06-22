Morning Brief: Vaccine Lotteries and Incentives Don’t Seem to Be Working

Also, an active NFL player comes out for the first time, and more

» Those high-dollar vaccine lotteries aren’t convincing vaccine-reluctant people to get their shots. “People aren’t buying it,” a Columbia University researcher said. “The incentives don’t seem to be working—whether it’s a doughnut, a car, or a million dollars.” [Politico]

» On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became to first active NFL player to come out as gay. The player also announce that he’d be donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. [SB Nation]

» Hollywood is going Greek this summer. According to the Daily Beast, Daniel Craig, Kristen Stewart, John Krasinski, Rian Johnson, Ed Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Katherine Hahn, Viggo Mortensen, and Antonio Banderas are among the A-listers working on projects in the Mediterranean country in the coming months. [Daily Beast]

» An appeals court is pausing a California judge’s recent decision to overturn the state’s 30-year-old assault weapons ban. In the decision in question, Judge Roger T. Benitez likened an AR-15 semiautomatic to a Swiss Army Knife and called it “good for both home and battle.” [Los Angeles Times]

» As COVID regulations relax and something resembling normal life resumes, officials continue to be concerned about the dozens of delta variant COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Southern California. Public health officials say since late April more than 60 cases of delta variant infections have been identified among L.A. County residents. [ABC 7]

Marilyn Monroe’s Giant Underpants Are Causing a Stir in Palm Springs

After a seven-year absence, a 26-foot-tall statue of Marilyn Monroe has been reinstalled in downtown Palm Springs—but not everyone had an itch for it to return.

On Sunday, high winds prevented an official unveiling of John Seward Johnson II’s sculpture Forever Marilyn—which was previously displayed in the city from 2012 to 2014—but Monroe’s perpetually wind-swept skirt is what has some people up in arms.

