Morning Brief: How and Where to Vote Today in L.A.

» Ahead of today’s highly anticipated recall election, Los Angeles County has opened more polling locations throughout the city for Angelenos to cast their ballots. ABC 7 Los Angeles breaks down where and when you can secure your vote today if you haven’t already done so. [ABC 7]

» Two days after an embarrassing loss to Stanford, USC has fired its head football coach Clay Helton just two games into his sixth full season. In a statement, USC’s athletic director Mike Bohn said Associate Head Coach Donte Williams will be serving as the interim coach in an effort to salvage the Trojans’ 2021 season. [Los Angeles Times]

» The first trial in the massive College Admissions Scandal, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid big bucks to get their kids into competitive universities, began on Monday. Gamal Abdelaziz, a former hotel and casino executive, and John Wilson, a private equity executive, are the first parents to face trial in the case. [New York Times]

» Following the civil rights protests that erupted last year following the police killing of George Floyd, the Paramount Network abruptly took its law enforcement reality series Cops off the air. Now, the controversial show is set to return October 1 on Fox Nation, a subscription streaming service operated by Fox News Media. [Los Angeles Times]

» Nicki Minaj has a very interesting reason she didn’t attend Monday’s Met Gala. The rapper tweeted that she was hesitant about getting the jab—a requirement for this year’s high-fashion event—because her cousin’s friend in Trinidad “became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen,” ultimately causing his fiancée to leave him. [Daily Beast]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» LAPD Officers File Suit Over the City’s COVID Vaccine Ordinance Six L.A. cops say the city’s mandate for employees violates their constitutional rights

» Police Say Missing ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Tanya Fear Has Been Found Safe A Twitter account had been collecting leads about the whereabouts of actress Tanya Fear, a British actress living in L.A.

» L.A.’s Latest Super-Luxury Homes Are Coming Pandemic Ready Meet the new breed of over-the-top homes completed in 2021—tricked-out for every pandemic proposition

ONE MORE THING

Tuesday Playlist: New Music for Your Week

After a year and change spent listening to new music from the confines of our homes, dance parties and concerts have returned (with some restrictions, of course) and artists are ramping up their new releases. Each week, we pick a handful of newly released songs worth a play—or six.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.