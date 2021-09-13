Also, Rose McGowan stumps for recall candidate Larry Elder, and more

» The City of West Hollywood is banning unvaccinated people from most indoor public spaces. People who haven’t gotten their shots are forbidden from entering “covered spaces,” including both public buildings and private businesses. [L.A. Daily News]

» On Sunday evening, firefighters were struggling to contain the Route fire, a blaze burning along the 5 freeway near Castaic. After it ignited on Saturday afternoon, the fire jumped the freeway and charred upward of 450 acres by Sunday morning. [ABC 7]

» President Biden is heading West to survey wildfire damage and to stump for Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach in advance of the recall election on Tuesday. It’s Biden’s first trip to California since he took office. [Los Angeles Times]

» Meanwhile Gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder was joined by actress Rose McGowan at a campaign event on Sunday. “Do I agree with him on every issue? No. So what?” McGowan, a Harvey Weinstein accuser, said of Elder’s policies. “He is the better candidate. He is the better man.” [Daily Beast]

» In a jubilant Instagram post on Sunday, Britney Spears announced that she and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them,” Spears’ talent manager Brandon Cohen told CNN. [CNN]

