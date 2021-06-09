Morning Brief: L.A. County Democrats Call on Sheriff Villanueva to Resign

Also, Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into treatment, and more

» On Tuesday, the L.A. County Democratic Party adopted a resolution calling on Sheriff Alex Villanueva to resign his post. While a similar motion—which cited “flagrant disregard and disrespect for the law, hubris, and obstruction to reasonable oversight and accountability”—failed to pass last year, this time around 91 percent of the body voted in favor. [Knock L.A.]

» Actor Armie Hammer, who was accused of rape by a woman named Effie back in March, has reportedly entered a treatment program. According to several sources, the actor is seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues at an in-patient facility in Florida. [Vanity Fair]

» Oxnard is getting national attention after its city council approved a measure to issue $1,000 bonus checks to grocery store workers who worked at least three months of the first 12 months of the pandemic. While other cities have issued hourly hazard pay, Oxnard’s program is the first of its kind. [Washington Post]

» Wondering what eating out will look like when the state and county fully reopen on June 15? Public health officials have offered more clarity on the subject this week. [Eater L.A.]

» Who’s the Boss? actress Alyssa Milano is considering running for congress in California. “I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R),” Milano said earlier this week. [The Hill]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

ONE MORE THING

How Debutante Culture Became Part of Black Life in L.A.

How much do you know about debutante culture? Taylor Bythewood-Porter, a curator at the California African American Museum, walks us through the new exhibit Rights and Rituals: The Making of African American Debutante Culture, up now through February 27, 2022.

The display features photographs from the 1950s and ’60s culled from libraries and collections, in addition to gowns, souvenirs, oral interviews, and other objects that trace the evolution and significance of debutante balls in the Black community, especially in L.A.

[FULL STORY]

