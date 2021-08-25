Morning Brief: L.A. County’s Unvaccinated Are Five Times More Likely to Get COVID

Also, two former Chicano arts buildings will become Historic-Cultural Monuments, and more

» Unvaccinated Los Angeles County residents are five times more likely to get COVID and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized, a CDC report shows. The population-based report looked at the period from May 1 to July 25 when the Delta variant became the most prevalent form in the county. [KTLA]

» Census data shows that L.A. has grown older, wealthier, and more diverse than it was in 2010. According to the 2020 census, the county’s non-Hispanic white percentage of the population fell to 25.6 percent from 27.8 percent, the biggest percentage drop of any group. [Crosstown L.A.]

» Torrance Police officers discovered more than 300 stolen recall election ballots, a loaded gun, drugs, and other illicit materials in the vehicle of a man who was arrested last Monday. Police are working with other law enforcement, including the U.S. Postal Service and the Public Integrity Division of the L.A. County district attorney’s office, to determine how the man got the ballots and what he planned to do with them, officials said. [Los Angeles Times]

» Two former Chicano arts buildings were approved to be added to the city’s Historic-Cultural Monuments list. The Centro de Arte Publico and the Mechicano Art Center in Highland Park were nominated to the city’s list by the Highland Park Heritage Trust, which said the buildings “served as pivotal centers for Latino creativity and community in L.A. during the 1960s and 1970s and which currently face the threat of erasure by rapidly expanding community development.” [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer and beating heart of the beloved band, has died at age 80. According to a publicist, Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» The new high-profile series Nine Perfect Strangers was the most-watched Hulu original ever—drama, comedy, limited series, or unscripted—on premiere day as well as after five days on the service. The series, starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, and Regina Hall, beat out The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale, which previously held the title. [Deadline]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» An LAFD Captain’s Online Anti-Vaxx ‘Tyranny’ Speech Triggers an Investigation The fire captain was wearing an LAFD hat and T-shirt in the viral video and ”appears to be on duty”

» A San Fernando Valley Sushi Superstar Is Coming Soon to Santa Monica After gaining acclaim in Woodland Hills with creative, impeccably sourced omakase, the Brothers Sushi is ready to test the waters on the Westside

» Meet Some of the Most Colorful Candidates on the Recall Election Ballot With the recall election just weeks away, we compiled a list of the gubernatorial hopefuls who stood out the most on a lengthy ballot

ONE MORE THING

After 20 Years, Outdoor Movies Series Cinespia Is Better Than Ever

It may be set in a graveyard, but there’s nothing morbid about Cinespia. What began as a humble film club—founded by John Wyatt in 2001—has grown into a summertime tradition that draws as many as 4,000 movie lovers a night to Hollywood Forever every weekend for several months a year.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.