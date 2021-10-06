Morning Brief: Officials Warn Teachers of TikTok Slap Challenge

Also, a winning Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million was sold at an Albertsons in California, and more

» Educational leaders throughout the state warned teachers on Tuesday about a strange TikTok challenge that’s been trending this month, which urges students to slap a teacher and capture the act on video. So far, the Los Angeles Unified School District hasn’t reported any incidents of students slapping teachers. [Los Angeles Times]

» A homicide suspect was fatally shot by police officers Tuesday morning on the westbound 105 Freeway at the 710 Freeway overpass. Officials did not indicate what led to the shooting but said that the victim, 35-year-old Jesse Medrano, was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a 61-year-old man and injuring two family members during a dispute in South L.A. over the weekend. [KTLA]

» Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has filed a lawsuit against a paparazzi agency that filed a lawsuit against her. The agency, which filed the lawsuit in June, alleges that she infringed upon its copyrights by posting eight photos of herself and her two adult daughters on her own Instagram page, but Rinna says the agency has “effectively ‘weaponized’ the Copyright Act” to get money from her. [Los Angeles Times]

» A report conducted by Carbon Brief, a UK-based website that covers climate science, climate policy, and energy policy, finds that the United States has released the most carbon dioxide from 1850-2021 than any other country in the world. The U.S. is responsible for the largest share of historical emissions, 20 percent, with China coming in second with 11 percent and Russia with 7 percent. [Carbon Brief]

» The single winning ticket for a record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth $699.8 million was purchased at an Albertsons in Morro Bay, near San Luis Obispo, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot prize is the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. [ABC 7]

Pop-Up Magazine Is Back with a Big Post-Pandemic Lineup

The pandemic disrupted many facets of our daily lives, but, for the most part, publications were able to continue reaching their audiences, both online and on newsstands. That wasn’t the case for Pop-Up Magazine, the groundbreaking live show that brings journalism to stages in L.A., New York, Oakland, and Washington D.C.

In November, Pop-Up Magazine finally makes its return to the stage, with a show at L.A.’s Theater at Ace Hotel on November 14.

