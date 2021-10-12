Morning Brief: Restaurants Can Sell To-Go Cocktails for Good in California

Also, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open up about their very public relationship, and more

» Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday that will allow restaurants and other food and beverage establishments to continue selling takeout cocktails. The law, which goes into effect on January 1, 2022, permits any licensed “eating place” to sell takeout alcoholic drinks as long as customers also purchase food. [LAist]

» As Newport and Huntington beaches reopened to swimmers and surfers on Monday, the California Department of Justice announced that it had launched an investigation into the Orange County oil spill. “We are focused on the immediate response to the spill, but we also want to know how this happened,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. [Los Angeles Times]

» The same day that a federal judge denied Marilyn Manson’s request to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed by actress Esmé Bianco, the rocker listed his Los Angeles home for sale, asking for $1.75 million. Manson, 52, faces sexual assault and abuse allegations from more than a dozen women, including Bianco and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood. [New York Post]

» The sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers will soon be banned in California under a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend. The law, which could go into effect by January 1, 2024 or once the California Air Resources Board says such a law is “feasible,” is part of an aggressive strategy to reduce pollution in the nation’s most populous state. [KTLA]

» Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly, graced the cover of British GQ Style with a steamy photoshoot and opened up about their very public relationship. “This is a very intense relationship,” Fox says. “Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away.” [GQ Magazine]

Soft Spirits, L.A.’s First Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop, Puts a New Spin on Adult Bevs

At a grand opening over the weekend, Jillian Barkley debuted Soft Spirits, L.A.’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop, on a high-foot-traffic Silver Lake block that includes notable neighbors like All Day Baby and Dayglow. Her hope is for Soft Spirits to help redefine how people view drinking, a mission that reflects a larger trend in the U.S. and speaks to her personal story.

