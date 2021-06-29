Morning Brief: California Bans State-Funded Travel to Five More States, Including Florida

» California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that California is banning state-funded travel to Florida and four other states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. California now blocks state-funded travel to a total of 17 states. [Associated Press]

» The space that was home to recently closed indie music venue Bootleg Theater will reopen in the fall as a community performing arts center. “We want this to be a performing arts center and to carry on the legacy of the space,” says Andrew Maxwell, managing director of the yet-to-be-named space. [KCRW]

» During a recent appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, late-night host James Corden addressed the controversy around his program’s “Spill Your Guts” segment, which had been accused of fostering anti-Asian racist sentiment. “Our show is about joy and light and love, we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody,” Corden said. [Vanity Fair]

» A Department of Public Social Services employee named Lois Lynn McNicoll made her initial appearance in court on Monday after being arrested for her participation in the events of January 6 in Washington D.C. McNicoll, 69, is being charged in federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds [ABC 7]

» Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy had an unfortunate wave of nausea during a game against the Yankees Monday night. Amid temps in the 90s in NYC, the pitcher threw up several times on the plate before being pulled from the game. [TMZ]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Steven Seagal and Other Celebs Land on California’s List of Delinquent Taxpayers The ’Under Siege’ actor is joined by Courtney Love, Michael Madsen, and Terrence Howard

» How a Former Flight Attendant Wound Up Writing the Summer’s Buzziest Beach Read After 41 rejections, T.J. Newman is ascending with ’Falling’

» 3 New and Notable L.A. Restaurants to Try in July Modern Mediterranean with an impressive patio in WeHo, and more

ONE MORE THING

Where to See July 4 Fireworks In and Around L.A. This Year

The year 2020 was nearly as memorable for the things that happened as it was for the things that didn’t happen. To keep people from crowding together on rooftops, beaches, and balconies, there was nary a proper fireworks show in all of Los Angeles County last July 4 (of course, there were plenty of illicit displays—it wouldn’t be summer L.A. without them).

But now that COVID restrictions have finally been lifted and life is inching back to normal in a post-vax world, many—but not all—of the region’s fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky once again. From the Hollywood Bowl out to Irwindale, here are some opportunities to fill your eyes with pyrotechnics and your nostrils with the sweet smell of sulfur.

