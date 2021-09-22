Also, officials confirmed that the human remains found near Grand Teton National Park belong to 22-year-old Gabby Petito, and more

» Willie Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s bestie Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57. Deadline reports that the actor, who is set to appear in the upcoming HBO Max SATC reboot And Just Like That, was battling cancer. [Deadline]

» Officials have confirmed that the human remains found Sunday along the border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming belong to 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend. The manner of Petitio’s death was determined to be homicide, but her cause of death is still pending final autopsy. [Los Angeles Times]

» In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their critically acclaimed album The Score, Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean announced Tuesday that they will be reuniting as the Fugees to perform together for the first time in 15 years. The legendary hip-hop trio are launching the tour on September 22 with an intimate, exclusive show in New York City, and will continue in November with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Paris, London, and other cities. [Rolling Stone]

» Officials have identified the woman whose body was found in a freezer in the garage of a Riverside home on Sunday as a former homicide detective. Miriam E. Travis, 87, worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years before retiring in 1990 as a detective sergeant. [ABC 7]

» A new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that despite making up nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population and nearly half of L.A. residents, Latinos and Hispanics actors are still largely absent from popular films. The report, which was released to coincide with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, revealed that 7 percent of Hispanic/Latino actors filled leading roles, only a slight increase from the 3.5 percent since 2007. [Deadline]

L.A.’s Best Used Bookstores Are a Bibliophile’s Dream

On a recent Saturday morning, Harvey Jason was surprised to see a line waiting for him when he arrived to open his used bookstore, Mystery Pier (8826 Sunset Blvd.), which specializes in first editions and rare printings. Seems a TikTok video trumpeting the charms of his little shop, tucked between a hookah bar and Book Soup, had gone viral, attracting a swarm of eager young book buyers. “I’ve never even been on TikTok before,” says Jason, 81, a former actor-turned-bibliophile. Normally, his clientele skews a bit older and more famous—James Ellroy, Natalie Portman, Colin Farrell, Flea, and U2’s Adam Clayton have been known to browse his vast collection.

