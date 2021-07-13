Morning Brief: A Sewage Spill Closes Dockweiler and Other Beaches to Swimmers

Also, Sheriff Villanueva’s campaign against the ”woke left,” and more

» Dockweiler and El Segundo beaches are closed to swimmers after 17 million gallons of raw sewage spewed into the ocean Sunday night. A power outage at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey caused the spill. [KTLA]

» The While House is funding gun trafficking strike forces in several large cities, including Los Angeles. The strike force, overseen by an ATF special agent, will work to combat gun violence by targeting firearms that enter from states with less restrictive gun laws. [Fox 11]

» The campaign of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was elected with significant help from area progressives, now says the lawman is “running against the woke left.” Despite a relatively low favorability rating, will his jag to the right work out in 2022? [Los Angeles Times]

» South-Central-bred conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has officially joined the recall race. The 69-year-old says he knows his candidacy is a “long shot,” but hopes he can at least “move the needle in the right direction.” [ABC 7]

» Early aughts rich person-turned-DJ Paris Hilton is getting her own cooking show.Apparently, the hotel heiress has a “very newly domesticated side” Netflix couldn’t resist seizing on; the show launches August 4. [Variety]

