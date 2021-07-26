Morning Brief: An Infamous California Serial Killer Dies in Prison

Also, the Delta variant’s domination continues, and more

» Serial murderer Rodney Alcala, known as “the Dating Game Killer,” died in prison of natural causes. Alcala, who killed several women between 1971 and 1979, got his nickname because he appeared as a contestant on the TV dating show in 1978. [KTLA]

» According to L.A. County health director Barbara Ferrer, the virulent Delta variant of COVID-19 “currently makes up over 80 percent of sequenced cases in L.A. County.” Health officials reported 2,089 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. [Los Angeles Times]

» A man accused of kidnapping an unconscious woman in West Hollywood is out of jail on bond. Investigators are reportedly concerned the man, Fernando Diaz, may have other alleged victims and are asking the public to come forward with information. [ABC 7]

» As the Project Roomkey program winds down, homeless services providers are reportedly scrambling to find accommodations for dozens of homeless Angelenos who’ve been living at Sportsman’s Lodge in Studio City. The city’s lease with the hotel ended on Saturday. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» The moment Jeopardy! fans have been waiting for is here. Beloved Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton starts his stint as guest host on Monday. [Variety]

» California Slaps a SoCal Video Game Giant with a Sex Discrimination Suit Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard is accused of fostering an environment where women were harassed and undervalued

» Larry Elder Will Appear on the Recall Ballot—and He Already Leads the Pack A poll shows that the conservative talk show host has a ten-point lead on the next-most-popular Republican challengers

» Despite COVID and Controversy, the Tokyo Olympics Are Underway. Meet 3 SoCal Contenders From sailing to karate, SoCal is well represented at the 2021 Olympic Games

What to Stream This Week

Catch up on all the TV you missed this weekend. In this week’s roundup: a sendup of classic musicals, a creepy dating show, and more.

