Morning Brief: Accused Murderer Robert Durst Is Expected to Testify Today

» Real estate heir Robert Durst—who’s on trial for the 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles—is expected to take the stand in his own defense today. It’s uncommon for murder defendants to testify in their own defense, but the tactic worked for Durst in a previous murder trial in Texas. [CNN]

» A man has been arrested for allegedly planting molotov cocktails at the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Red Line station and then calling in a warning to police. Police and firefighters responded to the scene, finding that the bottles were viable, destructive devices and “capable of causing harm to our community and our rail lines,” an LAPD commander said. [KTLA]

» Netflix is joining the ranks of businesses—Facebook, Twitter, Disney—that will require office workers to be vaccinated. The policy will be in place at both the Los Gatos HQ and the streamer’s L.A. base. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» After months of guest hosts, it looks like Jeopardy! might be close to selecting a permanent replacement for the late, great Alex Trebek. Variety reports that Mike Richards, an executive producer on the program who’s hosted game shows in the past, is in advanced negotiations with Sony. [Variety]

» A woman is suing the city, claiming she was struck by a car while walking in the street because the sidewalk was blocked by an encampment. The incident took place on Gower Street in Hollywood, beneath the 101 overpass. [Los Angeles Times]

» Have kids heading back to an LAUSD school on August 16? LAist has a helpful primer on what to expect. [LAist]

