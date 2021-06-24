Morning Brief: The LAPD Is Looking Into Officers’ Relationship with Ring

Also, antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in a Spanish prison, and more

» The LAPD has launched an investigation into its officers’ relationship with the surveillance doorbell company Ring. A report earlier this week revealed that Ring provided at least 100 officers free or discounted devices and encouraged them to promote the products. [Los Angeles Times]

» Antivirus pioneer and cryptocurrency booster John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain, where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. for tax evasion. A statement from the Catalonian regional government Justice Department said “everything indicates” that McAfee could have died by suicide. [CNN]

» Is California not taking its drought seriously enough? New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo calls for us to “finally meet drought in the United States with the fear and awe it deserves—with a recognition of our humility before its wrath and a consequent seriousness about mitigating its desiccating fury.” [The New York Times]

» A theme park inspired by inspired by the Mesoamerican empires of the Aztecs and Toltecs is coming to the Coachella Valley. Return to Aztlán will feature a concert plaza, water slides, a movie theater, and a 200-foot-tall pyramid modeled after Templo Mayor with a glass elevator and an observation deck. [The Architects Newspaper]

» Did you feel it? A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Westside yesterday evening. The quake was centered 2.5 miles north-northwest of El Segundo and 2.6 miles west-southwest of Inglewood [ABC 7]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Britney Spears: ‘I Truly Believe This Conservatorship Is Abusive’ In a heart-wrenching spoken statement, the star asks for a path to freedom from a longstanding court-ordered legal guardianship

» QAnon Just Keeps Making Inroads into New Age Wellness Circles New reporting reveals links between wellness influencers and Capitol rioters

» For L.A.’s Jet Setters, Semiprivate Flights Are Taking Off Some Angelenos are waving goodbye to flying commercial and opting for luxe—and sometimes surprisingly cheap—semiprivate flights

ONE MORE THING

6 of the Best Vegan Sandwiches L.A. Has to Offer

Long gone are the days when diners had to settle for bland veggie hot dogs and tepid portobello burgers. Nowadays, chefs are applying real innovation to vegan cuisine and a new world has been ripped wide open. Flavorful, inspired, deeply satisfying sandwiches can be had all across Los Angeles

We rounded up some of the best vegan sandwiches L.A. has to offer.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.