Morning Brief: It’s Reopening Day—Are We in the Clear?

» As California prepares to fully reopen today, are we really in the clear? Overall the state is in good shape, but public health experts warn that there are things could interrupt the progress. [Los Angeles Times]

» On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a plan to boost tourism now that California is reopening. California lost nearly half of its 1.2 million hospitality jobs during the pandemic, but Newsom hopes that 300,000 can be recovered within a year. [New York Times]

» Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine have partnered on a LAUSD magnet school focused on design, business and technology in South L.A. Superintendent Austin Beutner said the school could become “the coolest high school in America.” [L.A. Daily News]

» Former SoCal congressman Dana Rohrabacher confirmed on Monday that he participated in the events of January 6, but claims he did not enter the Capitol. Rohrabacher—who now lives in Maine—is among the highest-profile political figures to have marched on the Capitol during the insurrection. [Press Herald]

» Actress Lisa Banes (Gone Girl, A Cure for Wellness) has passed away ten days after being hit by a person on a scooter in NYC. The driver of the scooter fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended. [Variety]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Maps Illustrate Just How Bad the Drought Really Is Scientists are tracking drought conditions that are worse than they’ve been in at least 20 years

» Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Being a Weird Twitter Bully ”I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” the model wrote in a Medium post published Monday

» Song Catalogs Are Selling for Big Bucks, but Will the Trend End on a Bum Note? Everyone from Paul Simon to the Red Hot Chili peppers are selling their song catalogs to free-spending entrepreneurs for record-setting paydays

ONE MORE THING

Are There Any Lesbian Bars Left in L.A.?

A reader reached out to Ask Chris columnist Chris Nichols with a pressing question: Where have all the lesbian bars gone? “L.A. has been home to dozens of sapphic watering holes,” Chris writes, “but in the past decade almost all of them have evaporated due to gentrification and economic hardship.”

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.