Morning Brief: Rents Largely Rose in L.A. County During the Pandemic

» According to data compiled by Apartment List, rents in nine cities in L.A. County went up during the pandemic. Denser, urban areas saw declines, while farther flung suburbs recorded increases. [Crosstown]

» Breakthrough cases are on the rise in L.A., but people who are vaccinated are still far less likely to be hospitalized than people who aren’t vaccinated. In June, fully vaccinated residents made up 20 percent of all confirmed coronavirus infections in those 16 and older, according to figures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. [KTLA]

» According to new legal docs, Britney Spears’s doctors are in favor of booting her father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship. If the star’s medical team believes that her father is causing her harm, the court would likely take that very seriously. [Variety]

» A hearing regarding a restraining order filed against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer by a San Diego woman has been postponed again. The woman has accused Bauer of choking and punching her during a sexual encounter. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Billie Eilish’s new album is here. At the stroke of midnight on Friday, the Highland Park native dropped her highly anticipated second album Happier Than Ever via Darkroom/Interscope Records.” [Billboard]

» LAUSD Will Require Weekly COVID Testing for All Students and Staff—Even If They’re Vaxxed As the pandemic outlook evolves, the nation’s second-largest school district is taking extra precautions

» L.A. Band Grateful Shred Linked to a Santa Cruz COVID Outbreak Members of the Grateful Dead tribute act ”nearly all” tested positive, along with some crew members and fans, after a series of live shows

» McDonald’s Is Dedicating a Meal to L.A. Rapper Saweetie, Infamous Food ‘Remixer’ The woman who gave us ranch spaghetti and BBQ sauce oysters is getting her own Big Mac combo

Some of the Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

Another weekend is here (yay). On the agenda: L.A. Art Show at the Convention Center, live music at Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park, the triumphant return of Bob Baker’s marionettes, and more.

