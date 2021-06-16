Morning Brief: Record Temps Were Recorded Across the Region on Tuesday

Also, what reopening means for Gavin Newsom’s political future, and more

» Record temps spread across the region on Tuesday. High temperatures were recorded in Palm Springs (119 degrees) and Palmdale (107), breaking records that were set in the 1960s. [ABC 7]

» The state’s reopening is good news for everyone—but it’s especially good news for Gavin Newsom’s political future. “The recall thrived because of the pandemic, and now it’s going to wither because of the pandemic,” one Dem political consultant said. [L.A. Times]

» Real Housewife Erica Jayne’s attorney has has filed a motion to withdraw representation in her bankruptcy case. The lawyer’s petition came in the wake of the release of a documentary about Jayne and attorney husband Tom Girardi called The Housewife and the Hustler. [US Weekly]

» Is it time to ditch gendered categories at Hollywood awards shows? Writer Hilton Dresden makes the case, pointing out, “There isn’t a Nobel Prize for best female peacemaker, nor a James Beard Award for best male chef.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Several Black Los Angeles Fire Department employees have filed suit against the city. They’re claiming the department is a “good old white boys club.” [L.A. Daily News]

» Amid the Fight Over Franklin Canyon, Mohamed Hadid Would Just Like a Little Gratitude As the millionaire developer tries to keep a key piece of land from heading to the auction block, he laments his critics

» AMC Is Reportedly Angling to Take Over the Theaters at the Grove and the Americana As the city reopens, movies may be headed back to a pair of popular outdoor malls

» The Hollywood Bowl Is Making a Triumphant Summer Return After its first summer closed in nearly a century, the landmark is roaring back with one of its most exciting seasons yet

Are There Any Lesbian Bars Left in L.A.?

A reader reached out to Ask Chris columnist Chris Nichols with a pressing question: Where have all the lesbian bars gone? “L.A. has been home to dozens of sapphic watering holes,” Chris writes, “but in the past decade almost all of them have evaporated due to gentrification and economic hardship.”

