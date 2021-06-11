Morning Brief: The Recall Election Is Expected to Cost Taxpayers $215 Million

Also, a former La Habra police chief and others arrested for January 6 riot, and more

» State analysts are estimating that the election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom will cost taxpayers approximately $215 million. County governments have asked the state to foot the bill so as not to strain local budgets. [KTLA]

» Crews are searching for a man who went overboard during a ferry ride from Long Beach to Catalina. It’s currently unclear whether he fell or jumped. [ABC 7]

» California’s COVID-19 infection rate is the lowest it’s been in 14 months. Public health officials are hopeful the conditions mean the state can reopen without the threat of a surge. [Los Angeles Times]

» A former La Habra police chief and five other Southern Californians have been charged for their roles in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Alan Hostetter, his partner in putting together Orange County rallies, and four men accused of being involved in the Three Percenters militia are facing several federal charges, including conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.. [L.A. Daily News]

» The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is looking into ways to help low-income residents pay off rent balances that have accumulated during the pandemic. There’s widespread concern that a tsunami of evictions could be on the horizon. [Whittier Daily News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» California Is Appealing a Judge’s Reversal of the State’s Assault Weapons Ban A legal battle is unfolding that could have implications far beyond California

» The Daughters of Two NYC Hip-Hop Legends Are Opening a Pizza Place in Hollywood Biggie Smalls’ daughter and Jam Master Jay’s daughter team up at Juicy Pizza on La Brea

» States That Took COVID Seriously Did Better Economically Than States That Didn’t California outperformed states like Florida and Texas in terms of health outcomes too

ONE MORE THING

Vote for the Best Pizza, Tacos, and More in Our 2021 Best of L.A. Readers Poll

As we slowly resume something vaguely resembling normal life in Los Angeles, it feels like there’s no better time to celebrate all the things we love—and have missed—the most.

As usual, our annual Best of L.A. issue (out in August) will be chockfull of our critics’ picks and recommendations, but we’re also asking our readers to weigh in on a handful of categories we have a hunch you’ll feel strongly about. Our in-house experts narrowed down the list of choices, but you get the final say.

Fill out a ballot between now and June 15 to support your favorite restaurants, bars, local landmarks, and more.

[FULL STORY]

