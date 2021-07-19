Morning Brief: 41 Challengers Are Running in the Recall Election

Also, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene ”protest” in Riverside County, and more

» The state has released a list of 41 candidates running against Governor Gavin Newsom in the September recall election. The list includes 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents, and two Green Party members; conservative talk show host Larry Elder was not included. [USA Today]

» After three SoCal venues canceled their America First rallies, Florida Congressman and accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman and QAnon enthusiast Marjorie Taylor Greene staged a protest in Riverside County. Amid a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases, Greene used the opportunity to encourage people to refuse vaccination. [The Daily Beast]

» Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that his department won’t enforce the new indoor mask mandate. Villanueva said in a statement that forcing masks “is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.” [Deadline]

» Miguel Penaloza, a 36-year-old employee at a Glassell Park Rite Aid, was shot and killed when he confronted two shoplifters. Police have released surveillance images of the suspects, both of them men between 18 and 20 years of age. [KTLA]

» A new resource center is opening in South L.A. on Monday to help families impacted by the LAPD’s fireworks detonation on June 30. The 27th Street Incident Community Resource Center will be housed in a YMCA with staff ready to assist victims who need to access mental health and wellness referrals as well as other urgent services. [Los Angeles Times]

» Movie theater owners are peeved that Disney launched Black Widow on Disney+ the same day it made its theatrical debut. Despite the Marvel blockbuster setting a post-COVID box office record, a statement from the National Association of Theatre Owners complains that money was left on the table. [Variety]

