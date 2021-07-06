Morning Brief: Quentin Tarantino Says He Bought the Vista Theatre

Also, COVID stats are worsening among Black Angelenos, and more

» Quentin Tarantino has bought the historic Vista Theatre on Sunset. The director and movie buff, who bought the New Beverly Cinema back in ’07, says the theater will play new movies on film when it reopens around Christmastime. [Deadline]

» COVID-19 has plummeted to become the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. in June. The virus, however, is still wreaking havok among unvaccinated people. [Axios]

» Locally, as COVID-19 stats improve for other groups, they’re worsening for Black Angelenos. Between mid-May and mid-June, the COVID-19 case rate rose 18 percent among Black residents. [Los Angeles Times]

» Fourth of July fireworks caused air quality issues across the region on Monday. According to ABC 7, the fourth and fifth are typically the worst days of the year for levels of fine particulate matter in the South Coast Air Basin. [ABC 7]

» Richard Donner, director of Lethal Weapon, The Goonies, and more, passed away over the weekend. In a statement, fellow director Steven Spielberg called him “the greatest Goonie of all.” [CNN]

You probably didn't have much time for TV over the long weekend. Here's what you should make time for in the short week ahead.

