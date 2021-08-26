Morning Brief: Joe Biden Plans to Campaign for Gavin Newsom in Recall

Also, Jeopardy! fans call out interim host Mayim Bialik for espousing false narratives about a range of topics, and more

» President Joe Biden will stump for fellow Democrat, Governor Gavin Newsom, ahead of the pivotal recall election taking place on September 14. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the plans just two days before Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to join Newsom for a campaign event in the Bay Area. [New York Times]

» A fire in the Fontana area could be a sign that the wildfires plaguing Northern California are moving south at a time when crews are stretched thin. After a few cooler days, the southern region is expected to see a return of hot, dry weather heading into the weekend. [KTLA]

» The now-30-year-old man who appeared as a baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleging that the rock band’s artwork is child pornography that’s caused him lifelong suffering. Spencer Elden, who lives in L.A., says that his parents never signed a release authorizing the use of his image, which was taken when he was four months old at a Pasadena aquatic center in 1990, and that he didn’t receive any compensation. [ABC 7]

» At least two dozen San Diego students and their families who traveled to Afghanistan to visit relatives are now stranded in the country and are unable to get to the airport in Kabul. The six families are among thousands of people who are trying to leave Afghanistan amid the chaos that has erupted since the United States pulled out its troops after 20 years of occupation. [CNN]

» With 3,000 Los Angeles Unified School District students testing positive for COVID upon returning back to school, officials have launched mobile vaccination clinics at middle and high schools to vaccinate eligible students and employees. Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly says the mobile vaccination teams will visit every LAUSD campus to deliver vaccines beginning on August 30. [ABC 7]



» L.A. City Council Orders a ‘Racial Equity Audit’ of City Programs and Policies Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas says he hopes the motion will be ”the blueprint for establishing an anti-racist Los Angeles”

» How the Eye-Catching iT House Became the “It” House of the High Desert Architect Linda Taalman’s prefab home has created a community of creatives looking for solitude in the Mojave

» Gavin Newsom Looks to Hollywood Pals for Last-Minute Recall Survival Push A report from THR outlines which showbiz luminaries are coming to the Governor’s rescue as the election looms



A Mother and Son Escaped Syrian Civil War and Now Run Two L.A. Food Trucks

A Syrian flag waves outside Mama’s Shawarma, a black food truck that started parking in front of Ralphs supermarket in Glendale this spring. The logo depicts Chef Eyad Kawak wearing sunglasses, standing in front of two flame-licked spits. He wields a serrated knife in one hand and a knife sharpening steel rod in the other. Kawak named the truck for his mother, Krstein Kantarji, who runs the front of house. They’re from Kassa, a district in Damascus. They had to flee their war-ravaged country in 2013 when Kawak was just 16 years old and have found success selling food from their homeland.

