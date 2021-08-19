Also, studios scramble yet again to switch movie release dates, and more

» In a letter to the unvaccinated, a local physician says that she is running out of compassion for those who haven’t gotten the shot. Dr. Anita Sircar writes, If you believe you can ride out the pandemic without getting vaccinated, “you could not be more wrong. This virus will find you.” [Los Angeles Times]

» A San Bernardino sheriff’s deputy who was shot in an ambush-style attack during a traffic stop is expected to make a full recovery. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant, who is described as being between 20 to 30 years old with long blond hair. [ABC 7]

» Another COVID surge has sent studios scrambling yet again to switch up release dates for their upcoming tentpoles. This time, Sony’s Venom sequel is looking for a safe release date while MGM’s oft-slated James Bond 25, No Time to Die, is trying to stick to its Oct. 8 U.S. release. [Hollywood Reporter]

» Los Angeles county’s Veterinary Public Health is warning dog owners of outbreaks of canine influenza and leptospirosis. The department reported 51 confirmed cases of leptospirosis, as well as the largest outbreak of canine influenza in the county, with 10 confirmed cases and 46 suspected cases. [ABC 7]

» With his multi-count rape trial pending, That ’70s Show alum Danny Masterson and Bijou Philips have listed their Bronson Canyon mansion for just under $7 million. The couple, who have remained on a united front despite the devastating allegations to which Masterson pleaded not guilty, bought the house––formerly owned by late rock-and-roll pioneer Chuck Berry–– for $3 million in 2007. [Dirt]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» When Stars Collide: The SAG-AFTRA Election Takes An Ugly TurnThe fight for control of the union that represents 160,000 actors is getting very melodramatic.

» A Tour of Little Armenia’s Best Baked Goods Whether you’re craving beefy lahmajun, cheesy borek, or even something sweet, these East Hollywood spots have you covered

» Even a “Hollywood Boycott” Can’t Stop Johnny Depp’s Battle Against His Ex In a rare win for the embattled actor, a Virginia judge says his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard can proceed in U.S.

ONE MORE THING

A Dominatrix Convention Is Whipping Its Way into L.A. This Week

According to recent studies, BDSM (Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadomasochism and Masochism) is one of the top sexual fantasies both men and women say they’d like to explore. And the more taboo the activity, the more people said they want to try it. In a 2020 survey by sex toy company Lelo, respondents said they were most interested in “spanking, whipping, and tying up.”

Whether you aspire to be a tyer-upper or the tyer-uppee, DomCon—the “world’s premier professional and lifestyle domination convention”—is coming to the airport Hilton this week to turn fantasies into realities. The six-day convention (August 18-23) has exhibitor booths with gear for your home dungeon, fetish models, and real, live dominatrixes and masters to whip you into shape. Friday and Saturday nights feature “play parties” where you can work on your rope bondage and spanking techniques. It’s designed for everyone from curious couples who have never done anything kinky to experienced, professional kinksters happy to show everyone how it’s done.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.