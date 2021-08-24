Morning Brief: Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Gets FDA Approval

Also, Mayim Bialik temporarily takes over hosting duties at Jeopardy!, and more

» Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, is the first COVID shot to be subject to a full review by the U.S. regulator. [NPR]

» Mayim Bialik will temporarily take over hosting duties at Jeopardy! after the previously announced host, Mike Richards, stepped down last week amid controversy. The Big Bang Theory alum is scheduled to tape 15 episodes of the hit game show this week. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Breakthrough infections of fully vaccinated people—especially among young adults—are rising in Los Angeles County, but officials say inoculated people remain generally well-protected from hospitalizations and death. As of early August, for every 100,000 vaccinated person between ages 18 to 49, nearly 150 were getting infected weekly. [Los Angeles Times]

» Vanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe Bryant on what would’ve been his 43rd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The sentimental photo shows Vanessa and Kobe kissing and posing with the Larry O’Brien trophy after one of five championship wins with the caption, “Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno.” [TMZ]

» Murder charges have been filed against one of two teenage motorists in connection with a suspected street racing crash in Burbank that left three young people, who weren’t involved in the apparent speed contest, dead. Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, 19, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. [KTLA]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Scarlett Johansson Blasts Disney for Trying to Take ‘Black Widow’ Fight Private The angry MCU star alleges that Marvel’s corporate overlords are afraid of a public battle with her because they’re trying to rip her off

» Is OnlyFans Really Running Away From Porn? Not so fast… The wildly popular X-rated app provoked an uproar last week after it announced that it was cleaning up its act. But it turns out that’s just half the story.

» Gold Coast, the Legendary WeHo Gay Bar, Rises from the Dead The dusty Santa Monica Boulevard dive bar that closed after 40 years is reopening next year with new owners, a new name and a fetching facelift

ONE MORE THING

Amid a War and a Global Pandemic, Local Groups Supporting Queer Armenians Saw an Opportunity to Build Community

On a Saturday afternoon in late July, a small crew of vendors set up shop in booths winding from the sidewalk on Tujunga Avenue into a small, Studio City outdoor space where they sold everything from ceramics to screen prints to an Armenian pastry called nazook. The first Queernissage, sponsored by local Armenian LGBTQ+ group GALAS, took its inspiration from Yerevan’s own outdoor marketplace Vernissage for an event filled with pride and solidarity.

