Morning Brief: Comedian Among Three Dead of Suspected Overdoses in Venice

Also, COVID hospitalizations dip below 1,600 in L.A. County, and more

» Comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died of suspected overdoses at a party in Venice over the weekend. All three victims—Johnson, 43, of North Hollywood; Natalie Williamson, 33, of Los Angeles; and Enrico Colangeli, 48, of Medford, Mass.—reportedly took fentanyl-laced cocaine. [Los Angeles Times]

» The Wire actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment and police are investigating whether his death was the result of an overdose. Williams is up for an Emmy this year for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman on HBO’s Lovecraft Country. [NBC News]

» San Pedro City Councilman and mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino says he’s proposing a ballot measure to ban homeless encampments. “Anyone who needs a bed will get one, but a choice to refuse housing and services will result in an order to move on,” Buscaino said; as of July, the city had enough beds to accommodate roughly 39 percent of the unhoused population. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» On Sunday, public health officials announced that for the first time since August 11, COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County have dipped below 1,600. It’s a small milestone in the county’s battle against the ongoing pandemic. [Deadline]

» Historic Lucy’s El Adobe Cafe on Melrose has yet to reopen in the wake of the pandemic shutdown, but those who miss it can always look to its legacy on screen. Dirt.com takes a look back at the family-owned restaurant’s history in the movies—and in real life. [Dirt.com]

