Morning Brief: Newsom Takes Notes from a Former Republican Governor

» With just two weeks until the recall election in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking cues from former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, the only governor in American history to successfully beat back a recall. Newsom has developed a similar strategy to one that Walker used in 2012 by going on the offense against those—in this case, Republicans—who are trying to remove him from office. [Los Angeles Times]

» California is closing all its national forests to visitors at least through September 17 in response to the current wildfire crisis. “We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” regional forester Jennifer Eberlien said. [CBS News]

» South Lake Tahoe residents were ordered to evacuate the area on Monday due to the Caldor fire inching closer to the popular vacation destination. The fire has been moving toward Lake Tahoe for days, but officials placed the order after the fire grew by more than 20,000 acres on Sunday. [The Sacramento Bee]

» A San Bernardino County nurse who recently gave birth to her fifth child died of COVID, and her husband remains hospitalized with the virus. Davy Macias, 37, had worked throughout the pandemic as a labor and delivery nurse until she was hospitalized with the virus and was forced to have her daughter, whom she never got to meet, about six weeks early. [KTLA]

» U.S. Census reports show a decline in population in Los Angeles’ Eastside, leaving officials concerned that the count isn’t correct. The census indicates that the population in both Highland Park and Boyle Heights fell by more than 3,000 people, and Cypress Park showed a decrease of about 1,250 or 13 percent. [Los Angeles Times]

