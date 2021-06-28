Morning Brief: California Is in a ‘New Climate,’ Scientist Says

» According to a Stanford Scientist, California is now “in a new climate.” “We are in a climate now where essentially, all of our years are warm years. We are getting these very severe heat waves as a result. We are getting rapid snow melt that means that water supply that we have counted on in the past is much less reliable and the vegetation is much drier,” said Dr. Noah Diffenbaugh, Stanford University Climate Scientist. [ABC 7]

» Police have identified the attempted robbery suspect who was killed in a shootout with a security guard in the Hollywood Hills early Tuesday morning. Police say 19-year-old Ethan Wilson Jr. was part of a group of men who trailed a Rolls-Royce into the Bird Streets neighborhood and attempted to commit robbery outside the home of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian. [L.A. Daily News]

» Caltrans is picking a fight with 82-year-old Watts institution Hawkins House of Burgers. “My grandfather built this place 80 years ago and now they’re telling me in 2021, after…a major pandemic, that my building is encroaching on state property and I (have) to remove it within 60 days,” said Cynthia Hawkins. [ABC 7]

» Scott Peterson’s defense team is requesting a new trial because one of the jurors who participated in his first trial failed to disclose that she’d been a crime victim. Peterson was sentenced to death in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son. [Associated Press]

» Punk rock legends including Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Circle Jerks) have formed a backing band for an itinerant punk rock karaoke night. The L.A. Times has photos from a recent event at a bar in Huntington Beach. [Los Angeles Times]

» A California Pistachio Heist Went Viral—but Nut Crimes Aren’t Out of the Ordinary Amid a historic drought, pricey, hard-to-track crops are becoming hot commodities

» California’s Biggest Cannabis Dispensary Yet Is Coming to Orange County Planet 13 OC is setting out to be the FAO Schwarz of weed

» L.A. Lost a Gay Landmark in Oil Can Harry’s—but Memories Live On In the wake of the legendary club’s permanent closure, former employees walk us through highlights from its history

Where to See July 4 Fireworks In and Around L.A. This Year

The year 2020 was nearly as memorable for the things that happened as it was for the things that didn’t happen. To keep people from crowding together on rooftops, beaches, and balconies, there was nary a proper fireworks show in all of Los Angeles County last July 4 (of course, there were plenty of illicit displays—it wouldn’t be summer L.A. without them).

But now that COVID restrictions have finally been lifted and life is inching back to normal in a post-vax world, many—but not all—of the region’s fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky once again. From the Hollywood Bowl out to Irwindale, here are some opportunities to fill your eyes with pyrotechnics and your nostrils with the sweet smell of sulfur.

