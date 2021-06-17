Morning Brief: Will L.A. County Learn from the ‘Critical Mistakes’ Made During COVID?

Also, the heat wave prompts a Flex Alert in California, and more

» Los Angeles was praised for its early handling of the pandemic, but a number of “critical mistakes” were made over the course of the crisis. Did public health officials learn from the missteps or are they doomed to be repeated? [Capital & Main]

» As the heat wave plaguing the West drags on, California energy officials are asking that businesses and residents conserve electricity on Thursday afternoon. The Flex Alert comes as triple digit temps are expected in parts of the state. [ABC 7]

» Why is Kim Kardashian hawking crypto currency? The reality star posted an ad for the EthereumMax token in her Instagram stories, despite that cryptocurrency and investment experts are warning people to stay far away from the relatively unknown EthereumMax. [The Daily Beast]

» L.A. City Council voted this week to pursue a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, arguing that they’re a gateway to getting teens hooked on nicotine. Council members opted to exempt some sales of hookah tobacco. [Los Angeles Times]

» MySpace celeb turned makeup mogul Jeffree Star is seeking $20 million for his gargantuan Hidden Hills mansion. The home has 25,000 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. [Dirt]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» MacKenzie Scott’s $2.7 Billion Round of Giveaways Was a Boon for L.A. Charities The former Mrs. Jeff Bezos infused a bunch of local organizations with cash

» After Its Surprise Cancelation from Netflix, ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Gets a Second Life Creator Lisa Hanawalt talks about reviving her popular animated series on Adult Swim

» In His Final State of the Schools Address, Austin Beutner Calls L.A. a ‘Model for the Nation’ The outgoing LAUSD superintendent took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to look back at the highlights of a rocky tenure

ONE MORE THING

From Ventura to Hermosa, Where to Eat When You Head to the Beach

Full disclosure: we’ve been known to plan beach days around our favorite lunch spots. And why not? A day on the sand demands a delicious picnic. From Malibu to Hermosa, from Italian subs to authentic Hawaiian poke, here are our top picks for delicious beach bites.⁠

