Morning Brief: California Lays Out Its Post-Reopening Mask Guidelines

Also, the problem with peacocks, and more

» Do you still have to wear a face mask when the State of California fully reopens on June 15? The answer depends on where you’re going—and whether or not you’re fully vaccinated. [ABC 7]

» The new performance venue at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has a name (at least for now): Performance Venue. Devo and Black Pumas will be among the first acts to take the stage in September. [Daily Breeze]

» California’s least populous city is on track for not one but two recall elections this year amid corruption claims. On June 1, two city council members in Vernon were ousted by voters; another two could be in danger of losing their gigs come September. [L.A. Daily News]

» Put away that loaf of stale bread: L.A. County is considering a ban on feeding peacocks, which some residents say have become a nuisance. “It sounds like babies being tortured and with a close-up microphone. It’s very… shocking,” one local told ABC 7. [ABC 7]

» A local woman with a lot of determination (and time, apparently) is making headlines for tiling her guest bathroom floor in pennies. The project took sixteen hours and used $77 in coins. [Newsweek]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» California’s State of Emergency Will Continue After the Big Reopening. What Does It Mean? Gov. Gavin Newsom’s critics are painting it as a power grab, but keeping a state of emergency in effect isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary

» Alleged Drunken Gun Play Could Lead to New Booze Rules for Off-Duty L.A. Cops After a handful of incidents that demonstrate alcohol and guns don’t mix, the Police Commission wants an LAPD report on the issue



» A Nun with an Alleged Gambling Habit Will Plead Guilty to Stealing Cash from a Local Catholic School So much for the vow of poverty: Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper is accused of embezzling more than $800k from St. James Catholic School in Torrance

ONE MORE THING

Vote for the Best Pizza, Tacos, and More in Our 2021 Best of L.A. Readers Poll

As we slowly resume something vaguely resembling normal life in Los Angeles, it feels like there’s no better time to celebrate all the things we love—and have missed—the most.

As usual, our annual Best of L.A. issue (out in August) will be chockfull of our critics’ picks and recommendations, but we’re also asking our readers to weigh in on a handful of categories we have a hunch you’ll feel strongly about. Our in-house experts narrowed down the list of choices, but you get the final say.

Fill out a ballot between now and June 15 to support your favorite restaurants, bars, local landmarks, and more.

[FULL STORY]

