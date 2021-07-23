» In June, 20 percent of COVID cases in L.A. County were among the vaccinated, but health experts say that’s to be expected. “Infections after vaccination are expected. No vaccine is 100 percent effective,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-diseases expert. “However, even if a vaccine does not completely protect against infection, it usually, if it’s successful, protects against serious disease.” According to the health department, just 0.13 percent of fully vaccinated Angelenos have tested positive and 0.0006 percent have died. [Los Angeles Times] [LAist]

» Comic-Con is back this weekend, but for the second year in a row, as an online-only affair. While Wired columnist Angela Watercutter agrees that going virtual is the right move from a public health perspective, she says “there is an inherent sorrow to losing cultural touchstones.” [Wired]

» The Tokyo Olympics kicked off with an opening ceremony held in a nearly empty stadium. It remains to be seen whether COVID-19 will continue to put a damper on the games. [Associated Press]

» A bombshell report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals a string of deaths at the Red Door, a drug rehab for the rich and famous. Sources THR spoke to allege that addicts aren’t being cured and that lax care has lead to deaths. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» USC’s former presidential mansion in San Marino has been bought by businessman and philanthropist Tianqiao Chen for $25 million. Last year, USC paid $8.6 million for a home in Santa Monica to use as the new presidential residence. [Dirt]

