Morning Brief: LAUSD Approves Vaccine Mandate for Students 12 and Older

» School board officials approved a plan Thursday to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID by January 10, making LAUSD the first major school district in the country to create such a mandate. “Our goal is to keep kids and teachers as safe as possible, and in the classroom,” Board Vice President Nick Melvoin said in a statement after the special meeting. [NBC News]

» Many Black residents of Larry Elder’s hometown don’t support the hyper conservative gubernatorial contender, who calls himself the “Sage from South Central.” The Los Angeles Times went back to the leading Republican candidate’s old stomping grounds to talk to residents and some of his former peers to determine how Black Angelenos feel about Elder’s platform. [Los Angeles Times]

» The Santa Barbara surf school owner who confessed to killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico has been indicted on federal charges. Matthew Coleman, 40, was charged with two counts of foreign first-degree murder of U.S. nationals, according to the indictment filed Wednesday, making him eligible for the death penalty. [CBS Los Angeles]

» If you felt like the weather in California was warmer than usual this summer, there’s proof that you weren’t losing your mind. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Thursday that California, along with West Coast neighbors Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah, recorded their hottest summers on record. [Los Angeles Times]

» At least one person who is suspected of robbing customers while they were dining outside of a Fairfax District restaurant was arrested on Thursday, according to police. Surveillance video shows two people in hoodies approach a group of people who were dining at La Creme Cafe, then rob them at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. [KTLA]

