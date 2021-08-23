Morning Brief: Larry Elder Is Being Investigated Over Income Disclosure

Also, Matt Gaetz gets married on Catalina, and more

» Did Gubernatorial recall candidate and talk show host Larry Elder fail to disclose all of his income when he filed to run for office? California regulators have launched an investigation to find out. [Los Angeles Times]

» Florida congressman Matt Gaetz married his girlfriend in a small ceremony on Catalina Island over the weekend. Gaetz is currently under investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old for sex. [The Guardian]

» Police are searching for a person who drove their car through a vaccine clinic in Newhall on Saturday, knocking over cones and signs and striking a clinic worker. The worker, who was hit by gray sedan’s sideview mirror, only suffered minor injuries, but police are investigating the incident as a possible assault with a deadly weapon. [KTLA]

» A new report from the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice shows that the rising homicide rate in L.A. is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides inflicting psychological strain and economic hardship, the crisis also made things difficult for community-based programs that perform gang intervention, violence prevention, trauma recovery, and provide other aid. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Trend alert for the wealthy: apparently a lot of Angelenos are buying second homes in New York City. “There’s an attraction right now. People are gravitating back to New York, knowing it’s about to be this really exciting period of time,” says realtor Jim St. André. [The Hollywood Reporter]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Amid a War and a Global Pandemic, Local Groups Supporting Queer Armenians Saw an Opportunity to Build Community How Equality Armenia and other L.A.-based organizations are seizing a moment to make a difference

» Larry Elder Says He ‘Never Brandished a Gun’ at His Ex-fiancée While High The Republican recall frontrunner denies an allegation from his ex that he flashed a piece at her while he was stoned in 2015

» This Host Lost his Gig After Just One Day on “Jeopardy!” Who Was Mike Richards? Hounded by controversy, the quiz show’s new master of ceremonies quit after his first day on the job

ONE MORE THING

What to Stream This Week

Mondays are made for streaming. ICYMI over the weekend, our roundup of new shows and movies available from your couch includes a feminist vampire horror, a new reality series from Issa Rae, and more.

