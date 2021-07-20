Morning Brief: Chief Moore Reveals the Likely Cause of the LAPD Fireworks Explosion

» LAPD Chief Michel Moore said during a press conference Monday that an officer miscalculation likely caused the catastrophic fireworks explosion in South L.A. late last month. The bomb squad apparently thought it was putting 16.5 pounds of explosive material in the containment truck, but may have placed 42 pounds of explosives inside. [L.A. Daily News] Five members of the bomb squad have been removed from duty. [ABC 7]

» Beloved video store Vidiots is anticipating a spring 2022 opening in its new space in Eagle Rock, and Hollywood notables are stepping up to help them reach their fundraising goal. Director Rian Johnson and podcaster Karina Longworth pledged a campaign to match all donations to Vidiots through September 17 dollar for dollar up to $100,000. [Los Angeles Times]

» Artist Kenny Scharf debuted a new 66-foot-tall mural in DTLA on Monday. Called “The Heart of Skid Row,” the work is emblazoned on the facade of the Los Angeles Mission at Wall and Winston streets. [LAist]

» With the indoor mask mandate back in L.A. County, the New York Times took temps (so to speak) in Santa Monica over the weekend. “For the most part people in Los Angeles seemed to react with resigned acceptance, sometimes even weary approval, figuring that rising COVID-19 rates made the policy tolerable, if not welcome,” they reported. [New York Times]

» Fox News talking heads have spent recent months railing against the concept of vaccine passports—now they’ll be subject to such a program. According to the Wrap, employees with the so-called “Fox Clear Pass” will be exempt from masking and social distancing, while unvaccinated employees will be subject to masking, distancing, and daily COVID screenings. [The Wrap]

» AMC Will Reopen the Movie Theaters at the Americana and the Grove Cinephiles can soon head back to the movies at a pair of popular outdoor malls



» Weekend Protests Rage Outside Wi Spa on Wilshire Boulevard ‘Several dozen’ arrests were made as a conflict over trans rights continues to boil over

» ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Sentenced to Death Two Years After Guilty Verdict ”Everywhere that Mr. Gargiulo went, death and destruction followed,” prosecutors said

A Critic’s Favorite L.A. Movie Theaters

After 18 months of Netflix and sad microwave popcorn, there’s nothing more exciting than a night out at the cinema. We asked our film critic to share his favorite L.A. theaters. Which one’s best? Depends on what you’re looking for.

