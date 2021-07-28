Morning Brief: Multiple Families Still Displaced by LAPD Fireworks Blast

» Sixteen families still haven’t been able to return home following the LAPD’s disastrous fireworks detonation in South L.A. in late June. According to Los Angeles Daily News, most of the families who have not returned all lived in one large apartment complex that sustained damage. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Concrete planters installed by neighbors where a tent encampment formerly stood are causing controversy in Los Feliz. The city immediately threatened to remove the planters because they’re not permitted and reportedly block the sidewalk, but neighbors point out that it took the city upward of a year to clear the encampment from the site. [ABC 7]

» A shooting at an Edwards movie theater in Corona left one teen dead and another injured. Rylee Goodrich, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Anthony Barajas, 19, was taken to a hospital after an incident at a screening of The Forever Purge. [KTLA]

» A South L.A. community group has lost its bid to redevelop Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall in favor of a developer group. Though it came with a plan and the highest bid ($115 million), Downtown Crenshaw Rising says it was rejected in favor of non-local and non-Black developers, even as gentrification remains a major concern for neighbors. [Eater L.A.]

» Basketball legend Charles Barkley has weighed in on people who still haven’t been vaccinated: “They’re just assholes.” “There’s shit you can’t do at work and there’s shit that have to do at work,” he said. “So every workplace has rules and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated.” [The Wrap]

» An Error in Judgement in the Operating Room, a Life Changed Forever In an excerpt from his recently released book, an L.A. brain surgeon recalls the time he didn’t trust his gut and the tragedy that ensued

» A New Poll Shows the Recall Election Could Be Tight California voters who are likely to vote in the recall in September appear to be nearly split on ousting Governor Gavin Newsom

» If the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Fails, California and L.A. Lose Big From erosion mitigation to a new Metro stop, here’s what the state loses if a critical bill dies in the Senate

A Research Project Zeroes in on the Instability Artists Face in L.A.

For one local woman, the tension between the economic precarity of many artists’ lives and the enormous capital they generate in L.A., became the subject of a project that is part data investigation, part art project, and part advocacy. Launched and fielded one month before the pandemic began, the L.A. Artist Census provides a snapshot of the economic insecurity felt by a large swath of artists in the city.

