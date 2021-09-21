Morning Brief: Survey Names L.A. the Most Expensive, Overrated, and Inconvenient City in the U.S.

Also, the man who filmed Rodney King’s beating at the hands of police dies from COVID complications, and more

» In a poll conducted by Time Out, Los Angeles was voted not only the most expensive city in North America, but also the most overrated and inconvenient. Still, it managed to rank 11th on a full list of the best cities in the world. [Time Out]

» George Holliday, the man who filmed Los Angeles police officers beating Rodney King, died Sunday of complications from COVID at 61. The nine-minute video shot by Holliday became the prosecution’s most critical piece of evidence in the trial of the four officers involved in the incident. [Los Angeles Times]

» Police detained a woman for questioning on Sunday after the body of her 87-year-old mother was found in the refrigerator inside her Riverside home. Officers were conducting a welfare check after family members said they hadn’t heard from the victim in recent weeks, and decided to search the home when they found inconsistencies in her daughter’s story. [KTLA]

» An airline pilot accused of kidnapping and brutally attacking at least three women at a park in Aliso Viejo has been arrested in Alaska. Authorities say Robert Daniel Yucas, 51, of Cathedral City is also connected to additional crimes in Riverside and San Diego counties, and that he may have attacked more victims. [KTLA]

» Anthony “AJ” Johnson, the actor and comedian who played Ezal in the hit 1995 film Friday, has died at age 55. Johnson’s cause of death hasn’t been made public, but a statement from his representative said, “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.” [ABC 7]

The Absolute Best Looks on the Emmys Red Carpet

After a year-plus of self-serious, stilted awards ceremonies, fun made a welcome return to the Emmys on Sunday night, both in the tent and on the red carpet.

When it comes to the latter, even the dudes got in on the fun. We saw tuxes in a rainbow of colors, sequins, and all sorts of architectural details. Picking basic black seemed like the road less traveled this year (but Jean Smart sure pulled it off).

Here’s a roundup of some of what we loved this most.

