Morning Brief: Illegal Dumping Has Increased 450 Percent in L.A.

» The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to crack down on the illegal dumping of trash and hazardous items in public areas after a report showed a 450 percent increase in dumping from 2016 to 2020. Officials said the city’s sanitation workers have struggled to keep up with the demand as the amount of solid waste they picked up grew from 9,200 tons in 2016 to 14,500 tons in the first eight months of 2020. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee, Alexandra Datig, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday, stating that the recall candidate checked to see if his firearm was loaded during a heated argument they had six years ago. News of the alleged incident broke last week, but Datig’s police statement includes a new allegation that Elder also pushed her in 2014, during what she called a fit of “drug-induced” anger. [Los Angeles Times]

» Celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri teamed up with a crew of chefs and volunteers to prepare food for firefighters and support staff who have been battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California. Fieri, who also cooked for first responders during the Kincade Fire in 2019, served more than 2,000 meals at the Dixie Fire’s base camp with the help of his team. [KTVU]

» A man was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after he randomly opened fire at the Redondo Beach Pier, injuring a teenage boy and his relative, authorities said. Both victims, who were shot in their lower torsos, were taken to a nearby hospital and were listed in stable condition on Thursday morning. [Los Angeles Times]

» Steve Harvey has inked a deal with ABC to star in the network’s unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey, which is set to air in 2022. The comedian and Family Feud host will take on a variety of conflicts ranging from small claims to larger disputes. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» As the Delta variant continues to surge, California hospitals are coping with a rise in COVID patients. Health officials reported Wednesday that hospitalizations have continued to increase, reaching 8,300 patients and more than 2,000 patients in intensive care. [Los Angeles Times]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Staying Clean Could Soon Pay Off for Some California Addicts—Literally The State Assembly is looking to enact a so-called ”contingency management” program that would pay problem addicts to get sober

» Mayim Bialik Is the Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Whose Past Statements Have Become a Problem Comments about birth control, Harvey Weinstein, and vaccines have the quiz show’s fans up in arms

» TV’s Return After Its Forced Hiatus Could Hatch a Batch of Instant Classics Our critic looks at three fall series—Foundation, Y: The Last Man, and Impeachment—that show serious promise

ONE MORE THING

