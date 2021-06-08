Morning Brief: A Knife-Wielding Woman Was Detained at a Mayoral Campaign Event

» Councilman Joe Buscaino’s first big event since launching his mayoral campaign was disrupted by a knife-wielding woman on Monday. Buscaino chose Venice for the event, which focused heavily on the area’s homeless crisis. [Los Angeles Times]

» In a new TV interview, gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner—who’d previously complained that the homeless were alienating her fellow private jet owners—lamented that homeless people are sleeping in tents throughout tony Beverly Hills. “When you drive in Beverly Hills when you look at the park and there’s tents in the park,” she told Elex Michaelson of Fox 11 News. “We have to look at that issue very seriously.” [Newsweek]

» Top execs at the defunct movie ticketing start-up MoviePass have settled with the Federal Trade Commission, which accused them of a scheme to keep subscribers from actually using the service. “MoviePass and its executives went to great lengths to deny consumers access to the service they paid for while also failing to secure their personal information,” Daniel Kaufman, the FTC’s Acting Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a press release. [Business Insider]

» Charges are expected Tuesday against the couple accused of being involved in the road-rage shooting that resulted in the death of six-year-old Aiden Leos. As of Monday evening, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said the exact charges against Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were still being worked out. [KTLA]

» In the market for cool new digs? Sunset Beach’s famous Water Tower House is on the market for $5 million. [Dirt]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» The Citizen App’s Pilot Program Nods to the Future of On-Demand Policing The community crime app raised hackles when it sent a patrol vehicle out into the streets of L.A.



» A Ventura Woman Got Her Lost Wallet Back—46 Years Later The wallet Colleen Distin lost in ’75 was like a time capsule hiding in a crawlspace at Majestic Ventura Theater

»Years After Its Founder’s Death, Cult Publisher Feral House Is Still Celebrating the Bizarre The L.A.-founded indie publisher continues to put out books that probe our culture’s hidden corners, from UFO cults to Satanists

ONE MORE THING

How Birkenstocks Kicked Their Crunchy Rep and Became the Cool Shoe for All Seasons

They’ve come a long way, baby. From the orthopedic health movement of the Sixties to the fashion-obsessed aughts, the once-basic Birkenstock has become a shoe for all seasons. The unmistakable leather-and-cork creations transcend age, occupation, class, and income, and grace the feet of some of the world’s chicest women: Kate Moss, Charlize Theron, Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In the process, the German-based company has swelled into an almost $5 billion-dollar brand that currently produces 1,800 styles.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.