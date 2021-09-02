Morning Brief: Karen Bass Confirms She’s ‘Seriously Considering’ Running for Mayor

» After a recent poll found that more than a quarter of Los Angeles Democrats support Rep. Karen Bass against other current and potential candidates for the 2022 mayoral election, the longtime representative said she is “seriously considering” running for the job. In an interview with KPCC/LAist, Bass said, she was initially planning to run for reelection, but she’s become “overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for” her to enter the mayoral race. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» On Wednesday, a Colorado grand jury charged three police officers and two paramedics in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a young Black man who was walking home when he was stopped by the police, put into a chokehold, and injected with a powerful sedative in Aurora, Colorado. The three officers and two paramedics will each face one charge of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, while some face additional assault charges, according to Attorney General Phil Weiser. [ABC 7]

» Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID after he returned from a series of comedy shows in Florida. The host and stand-up comic, who has been critical of COVID vaccines, said in an Instagram video that he’ taken several medications, including the unproven horse dewormer ivermectin. [KTLA]

» Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate in the September 14 recall election, said during an interview with CNN that he doesn’t think it’s necessary for young people to get vaccinated against COVID or for children to wear masks at school. The gubernatorial contender also said that he vows to repeal any mask or vaccine mandates for California’s state workers if he’s elected to replace Governor Gavin Newsom. [CNN]

» A class action lawsuit filed by high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump alleges that the Beverly Hills Police Department has been “unjustifiably targeting people of color for things that white residents and visitors do all the time without incident” on Rodeo Drive. The lawsuit says the department’s Rodeo Drive Task Force arrested 106 people between March 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, and that 105 of them were people of color. [KTLA]

