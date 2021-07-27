Morning Brief: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Have Nearly Doubled in L.A. County

Also, likely California recall voters are close to split, and more

» In L.A. County, COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly doubled over the course of two weeks. According to health officials, the trend is being driven by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities, and more unmasked people mingling. [KTLA]

» Eighty-year-old former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland on Monday. Describing the incident, Boxer said, “He shoved me really, really hard on the shoulder with one hand, and with the other, he put it around my waist and grabbed my phone.” [Los Angeles Times]

» The owner of an Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach is making headlines again for advertising that it will require proof that patrons aren’t vaccinated. The OC eatery got attention earlier in the pandemic for putting up a billboard in L.A. with an anti-mask riff on a line from The Godfather. [Newsweek]

» With an election coming up in November, a poll shows likely voters are basically split. showed that 47 percent of likely voters support recalling the Democratic governor, while 50 percent oppose the effort. [Politico]

» In a disappointing twist for Team America fans, gymnastics superstar Simone Biles elected to exit the finals due to a “medical issue.” America walked away with a Silver medal. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Malibu Barbie, a California Icon, Turns 50

The Barbies of the 1950s and ’60s were a bit cold with their pursed lips and sideways glances. The iconic fashion doll was forever changed when she made that trip up Pacific Coast Highway and emerged as Malibu Barbie in 1971 with a completely new face, smile, and attitude. She had a “thick golden tan” and wore her long, blond hair straight, and with highlights. It was a new decade and she was a changed woman. Mattel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie with a West Coast pop-up truck tour cruising from San Diego to Seattle all summer long.

