Morning Brief: California Has Likely Been Undercounting Extreme Heat Deaths

Also, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco comes under fire for once belonging to the Oath Keepers, and more

» Even as heat waves become more frequent and deadly in California, an investigation suggests that officials have been dramatically undercounting the number of people who’ve died from extreme heat. Between 2010 and 2019—the hottest decade on record—California’s official data attributed only 599 deaths to heat exposure, but the Los Angeles Times found that the true death toll is probably six times higher. [Los Angeles Times]

» With guitarist John Frusciante back in the band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced dates for their 2022 global stadium tour, which includes a hometown gig at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, July 31. Joining the band will be Grammy winner Beck and Los Angeles’ very own Thundercat. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been on paid administrative leave since since he was accused of sexual assault back in July spoke out for the first time in months about the claims. “I look forward to speaking about the false and materially misleading allegations in the future,” the 30-year-old said in a short YouTube video, adding that “the judge’s detailed decision is available and speaks for itself.” [Fox 11]

» Actor Daniel Craig was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday evening, just two nights before the release of his fifth and final James Bond film. “I never thought I’d never hear myself saying that, but it is an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,” the 53-year-old actor said. “If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.” [ABC 7]

» Riverside County sheriff Chad Bianco is under fire after news broke that he was once a paying member of a far-right, anti-government group known as the Oath Keepers, whose ranks participated in the Capitol insurrection on January 6. “Like many other law enforcement officers and veterans who were members, I learned the group did not offer me anything and so I did not continue membership,” Bianco, who was elected sheriff in 2018, said in a statement. [Los Angeles Times]

» As the demand for at-home COVID tests continues to rise, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Flowtest—made by ACON laboratories in Southern California—and White House Officials also announced a $1 billion investment to manufacture at-home rapid tests. “We are on track to quadruple the supply of rapid at-home tests available to Americans by December to more than 200 million a month,” White House COVID-19 coordinator, Jeffrey Zients, said on Wednesday. [ABC 7]

» The City Cracks Down on Illegal Nightclubs and an Underground Casino in Hollywood City Attorney Mike Feuer filed charges against individuals his office alleges have been operating illicit businesses for months

» Two Howlin’ Rays Cooks Flew the Coop and Opened a Hot Chicken Joint of Their Own A pair of Valley natives are bringing their passion for fried chicken to the new NoHo brick-and-mortar Humble Bird

» Why ‘The 700 Club’ Is the Show That Won’t Die and Can’t Be Killed Televangelist and political lightning rod Pat Robertson is retiring, but his long-running Christian talk show still can’t be canceled. Here’s why.

