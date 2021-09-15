Morning Brief: Gavin Newsom Beat the Recall and It Wasn’t Even Close

Also, a Beverly Grove man who reeled in $9 million in fraudulent COVID relief loans pleads guilty, and more

» Governor Gavin Newsom is positioned to beat back the Republican recall attempt in a landslide, with nearly 64 percent of participants voting no as of Wednesday morning. The AP was able to call the race in Newsom’s favor shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night. [New York Times]

» Just hours before HBO’s Jagged documentary, which chronicles the rise of Alanis Morissette, was scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Grammy winner bashed the film and said she won’t be supporting it. The Canadian singer, who participated in lengthy interviews for the Alison Klayman-directed documentary, said she “was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Although Trump wasn’t on the gubernatorial recall ballot, a Los Angeles County poll worker who decided to show support for the former president was dismissed from the West Hollywood site he was stationed at because he wore pro-Trump merchandise. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said the man was already informed that wearing political messages of any affiliation by county workers is a form of “electioneering,” which is not allowed at polling sites before he was dismissed. [ABC 7]

» A Beverly Grove man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraudulently obtaining about $9 million in loans from COVID relief programs, some of which he used on gambling excursions in Las Vegas. Andrew Marnell, 41, who used a series of corporations to apply for the Payroll Protection Program loans created to help small businesses, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering. [KTLA]

» A crew member is “fighting for his life” after falling through a hole in an elevated platform during the construction for the Netflix film Me Time, which stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. The 38-year-old employee, who sustained fractures to both legs and one arm, was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. [Los Angeles Times]

» Just days after a group of Los Angeles Police Department employees sued the city for its COVID vaccine mandate for city employees, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that he won’t be enforcing a mandate for his employees. “The government has no ability and no authority to mandate your health choices,” Bianco said in a statement. [KTLA]

» Warning of Trumpism, Biden Tries to Help Newsom Run Up the Score on the Recall Putting the recall race into perspective, the President told a crowd in Long Beach Monday night, “The rest of America is counting on you, and so am I”

» Amid Protests, L.A.’s New Civil Rights Department Gets a Home Formed in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the city’s Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department is setting out to quash discrimination and bias, but not everyone is sold

» Fox Corp. Nabs Gossip Machine TMZ for an Estimated $50 Million The Murdoch-owned media giant is betting big on celeb gossip

Billie Eilish Had the Best Look of the Night at the Met Gala (but AOC Was a Close Second)

If you thought a Met Gall held on the second Monday in September might be just a poor imitation of the usual proceedings, well, you were wrong.

The Met red carpet was three hours long, with one colorful, glam look after another. Instead of a theme that might invite the outrageous, this year’s theme—”In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”—inspired denim gowns and tuxes; a lot of sparkles and red, white, and blue; and classic-movie-star-style marcel waved hair.

