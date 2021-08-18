Morning Brief: Former Rep. Doug Ose Drops Out of the California Recall Race

Also, Southern California’s biggest water supplier is expected to declare a supply alert, and more

» Former Rep. Doug Ose has dropped out of the California recall race after suffering a heart attack. The candidate is expected to have a full recovery, but said that he must now focus his attention on “rehabilitation and healing.” [Politico]

» The Los Angeles Police Department has released photos of the man who is suspected of stabbing another man during at an anti-vaccination protest. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant, who is described as being between 20 to 30 years old with long blond hair. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie chain, is looking at buying more real estate in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. As the number of visitors to AMC Theatres increases, the movie operator also is also planning to screen more sports, concerts, and gaming events at their venues. [CoStar]

» Southern California’s biggest water supplier is expected to declare a supply alert amid drought for the region. This consideration by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California comes one day after the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River was reported. [KTLA]

» In his Los Angeles trial, Robert Durst admitted in court that he found Susan Berman’s body and wrote a crucial piece of evidence. After years of denying it, the 78-year-old real estate heir and accused killer said he wrote the so-called cadaver note after discovering Berman’s body. [Los Angeles Times]

A New ‘Visual Podcast’ Celebrates the Early Days of Guns N’ Roses

Patrons of Canter’s Deli may wonder why a giant photograph of the band Guns N’ Roses lurks over one of the booths near the Kibitz Room or why the landmark restaurant has copies of the book Reckless Road: Guns N’ Roses and the Making of Appetite for Destruction for sale near the rugelach.

Third-generation owner Marc Canter was a teenager when he first met the future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers nearly four decades ago and followed them around photographing the band’s earliest shows and gathering an archive on a band that would go on to sell more than 100 million records.

