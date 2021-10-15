Also, Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday, and more

» Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized at University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID related infection on Thursday evening, officials said. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Urena, said in a statement. [ABC 7]

» Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir and convicted murderer, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday. The 78-year-old, who was the subject of the HBO documentary The Jinx, was convicted last month for shooting his best friend Susan Berman in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home. [CNN]

» A 14-year-old boy was detained early Thursday morning on suspicion of shooting a Los Angeles police officer who was driving to work in the Historic South-Central neighborhood. LAPD Assistant Chief Robert Marino said the officer, who is a 20-year-old veteran of the department, continued to drive to work following the shooting and was able to receive treatment for a graze wound to the back of his head. [KTLA]

» If you want to test out McDonald’s plant-based McPlant burger — created in partnership with Beyond Meat — which launches on Nov. 3, you’ll have to drive out to El Segundo or Manhattan Beach. The two SoCal cities were two of eight in the U.S. to be selected as a test location for the fast food joint’s newest product. [Today]

» Some Los Angeles City Council officials are calling for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to step down following his indictment on federal corruption charges in an alleged bribery scheme. “While I’ve witnessed things that Mr. Ridley-Thomas has done that are extraordinary in the community, too, if serious, this has no place in local service. He should be prepared to pay the price,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday. [KTLA]

» California’s two largest school districts – Los Angeles and San Diego – are the latest institutions to be sued over their vaccine mandates. In L.A., an individual parent filed the suit on Friday, and a parent group called Let Them Breathe filed a suit on Monday in San Diego. [Los Angeles Times]

