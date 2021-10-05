Morning Brief: Facebook Explains What Happened on Monday

Also, protestors call for the arrest of the school safety officer who shot an 18-year-old woman in Long Beach, and more

» After Monday’s big Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outage, the company’s vice president of infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, explained that the problem was caused by “configuration changes on the backbone routers” which interrupted the flow of traffic between routers in Facebook’s data centers around the world. The six-hour outage was Facebook’s longest stretch of downtime since 2008. [CNBC]

» While Facebook’s apps were down, many social media users flocked to Twitter. The apps were back up and running by the early afternoon (PST), but it was entertaining to see people’s commentary about Twitter—which some said also experienced glitches—carrying the weight of social sharing for much of the day. [New York Times]

» The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating whether a commercial ship set anchor in the wrong location and caused a massive oil spill that’s put several Orange County coastal cities at risk. Officials said the oil pipeline, which was badly damaged, was dragged as much as 150 feet by the anchor and now investigators are trying to determine whether the ship’s captain was aware of the dragging. [Los Angeles Times]

» Howard University and Netflix are keeping late actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy alive by establishing a $5.4 million scholarship that will be awarded to students at his alma mater. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which was created with the support of Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward-Boseman and sponsorship from Netflix, will cover the full cost of tuition at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, which was renamed after Boseman in September. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» In an effort to lower temperatures in L.A.’s warmest neighborhoods, Los Angeles officials announced the start of the second phase of the “Cool Streets L.A. program” on Monday. The latest phase will add 60 miles of cool pavement—which reflects more sunlight and absorbs less heat—and nearly 2,000 trees to communities including Boyle Heights, Canoga Park, Pico Union, and South Central, officials said. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» During a demonstration on Sunday, protestors called for the arrest of the school safety officer who shot and critically injured an 18-year-old woman in Long Beach last month. Detectives had not yet presented a case regarding the officer, who was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of Mona Rodriguez, according to a police spokeswoman. [Press-Telegram]

