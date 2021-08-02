Morning Brief: As the Federal Eviction Moratorium Lapses, California’s Remains in Place

» The federal moratorium on evictions lapsed over the weekend, causing panic among overburdened renters nationwide, but California’s moratorium will remain in place at least through September 30. The state ban on evictions has already been extended three times, but Governor Gavin Newsom has indicated a fourth extension is unlikely. [Associated Press]

» L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is seldom critical of his deputies, but says he has “grave concerns” about a recent officer-involved shooting. David Ordaz Jr., 34, was shot and killed in East L.A. in March after family members called for help during a mental health crisis. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» In an Instagram post on Monday, comedian Kathy Griffin revealed she has lung cancer. Griffin’s doctors are reportedly “very optimistic” that the cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung. [CNN]

» Still need to get vaccinated? Amid a troubling spike in cases and hospitalizations, L.A. County is attempting to make it easier for people who work during the week by expanding its vax clinic hours to Sundays. [ABC 7]

» Matt Damon is getting the side eye after he revealed in an interview that he only recently stopped using the “f-word” that refers pejoratively to homosexuals. The Stillwater actor says he was convinced by his daughter, despite his defense that the word was used all the time when he was young. [Fox News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Robert Durst’s Lawyers Say He’s ‘Too Sick’ to Keep Being Tried for Murder Prosecutors accuse the real estate heir and alleged killer of angling for a ”get out of jail free card”

» Kristin Chenoweth Is Ready for Anything—Even the Rapture The pint-sized Schmigadoon! star talks pageant chicanery, vocal anxiety, and dating Jewish men on a new episode of The Originals podcast

» L.A.’s First NFT Art Gallery Makes Its Debut at L.A. Art Show Curator Sinziana Velicescu tells us about taking digital art from the metaverse to the physical world

ONE MORE THING

What to Stream This Week

Did you spend more time outdoors than in front of the tube this weekend? Mondays are a perfect time to catch up on what you missed. This week’s streaming roundup includes (another) new dating show, the return of Behind the Music, and more.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.