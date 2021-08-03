Morning Brief: Test Finds High Levels of E. Coli in Echo Park Lake

Also, Caitlyn Jenner reportedly racks up campaign debt, and more

» An investigation conducted by CBS Los Angeles found elevated levels of E. coli in the water from Echo Park Lake. A doctor the station contacted discouraged people from eating fish caught in the lake and recommended that people “wash their hands aggressively” if they come into contact with the water. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Caitlyn Jenner, who’s running to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election, isn’t doing well in the polls—and it looks like her campaign isn’t doing well financially either. According to Politico, “From the launch of Jenner’s candidacy through the end of July, the campaign raised about $747,000 and spent some $910,000, leaving her campaign with about $156,000 in unpaid bills and roughly $21,000 on hand for the race’s critical final stretch.” [Politico]

» After its Annual Passport program was scrapped in the wake of the pandemic, Disneyland is set to announce a new membership program. In a Monday email to former annual passholders, the park teased its new Magic Key program. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» After an intense six weeks of intervention, upward of 200 people who’d been living in tents along Venice Beach have relocated and accepted the housing they were offered. Councilman Mike Bonin says he’ll consider the program a success if and when people are permanently housed. [Los Angeles Times]

» A West Hollywood man was sentenced to a dozen years in prison for a “brazen and heartless” mortgage fraud scheme. According to prosecutors, Patrick Soria, 35, made phony filings at county recorders’ offices claiming to own properties that he then sold. [Los Angeles Daily News]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Forever 21 Pulls ‘Koreatown’ T-Shirt After Outcry Some observers thought the fast fashion brand’s homage to the L.A. enclave looked a little too familiar

» TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies in the Wake of Movie Theater Shooting The local creator and his friend, Rylee Goodrich, were shot on July 26 in what police believe was a random attack

» Osama Bin Laden’s Brother Lists Abandoned Bel Air Estate For $28 Million The seven-bedroom home has sat vacant for nearly 20 years

ONE MORE THING

How to Make the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Looking to up your baking game in advance of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4? We reached out to local cookie connoisseur Lara Adekoya of everyone’s new favorite cookie company Fleurs et Sel to give us a few tips on how to make a cookie that puts the Pillsbury Doughboy to shame.

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.