Morning Brief: Gov. Newsom Asks for Californians’ Help with the Drought

» As the state’s drought worsens, Governor Gavin Newsom is encouraging Californians to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. The recommendation involves doing things like taking shorter showers and watering the lawn less. [San Francisco Chronicle]

» A wildfire broke out in the Malibu area early Friday morning. Fire fighters are concerned it could spread downhill toward home on the Pacific Coast Highway. [KTLA]

» Yarn artist London Kaye has installed a new mural of sorts in support of Britney Spears. Five crocheted figures wearing looks from iconic Spears videos appear beneath the phrase FREE BRITNEY on a wall outside the Zone, the Spears pop-up exhibit across from the Grove. [TMZ]

» Studio boss Barry Diller—who headed up both Paramount and 20th Century Fox in decades past—has declared that the movie industry is dead. “The movie business is over,” Diller said in an interview with NPR. “The movie business as before is finished and will never come back.” [NPR]

» While crews were fighting the Tennant fire in Northern California last week, forest rangers captured video of a fire tornado swirling through Klamath National Forest. The event was significant enough that it was picked up on the National Weather Service’s radar. [Los Angeles Times]

Michael Avenatti Tearfully Laments His Fall from Grace at New York Sentencing The disgraced SoCal attorney was sentenced to 30 months in prison for an extortion scheme—and now he heads to trial in Orange County

A New Study Finds Reports of a Mass Exodus from California Have Been Greatly Exaggerated New data is 'disappointing to those who want to write California's obituary'

Will Semiautonomous Robots Soon Replace the Delivery Dude? Wheeled bots with cute names like Coco and Lola are being dispatched to tote to-go orders—but what does it mean for their human counterparts?

Some of the Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

What are your plans for this weekend? On our roundup of happenings this week we've got lots of outdoor and drive-in movies, Smorgasburg's second week back, a book release with Danny Trejo, and more.

