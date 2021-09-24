Morning Brief: A Record Number of Crimes Were Reported at Dodger Stadium in August

» In August, Dodger Stadium saw the largest number of crime reports in a single month since the Los Angeles Police Department made its data publicly accessible in 2010. “They’re related to the games in the stadium, people drinking,” LAPD Capt. Gary Walters said. “Sometimes you might get a car broken into in the parking lot.” [Crosstown L.A.]

» Bad news if you’re in the market: it’s still a terrible time to buy a house. According to Redfin, 59 percent of offers written by its agents faced bidding wars last month. [Insider]

» Expect yesterday’s hazy skies to stick around today. Wildfire smoke that blew in from the KNP Complex and Windy fires elsewhere in the state is still casting a pall, but the National Weather Service says it could blow out over the water this weekend. [LAist]

» A Lakers fan is suing an LAPD officer, alleging that she was shot in the head with a rubber bullet while peacefully celebrating the teams championship win in October 2020. The plaintiff claims she “suffered severe pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, and emotional distress, and incurred economic losses” from medical bills. [TMZ]

» The screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen comes out today and critics seem to agree on one thing: lead actor Ben Platt does not pass for a teenager. Of course, Hollywood has a long and storied legacy of casting grown-ass adults as minors; The New York Times rounded up some of the most egregious examples (like Emma Thompson playing a 19-year-old when she was 36). [The New York Times]

» Still in the Dark About the DWP Scandal? Here’s a Primer The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power corruption saga has been in the news again recently. Let us help you get caught up.

» How a Piano-Trained ‘Valley Boy’ Became a Behind-the-Scenes Pop Music Juggernaut Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Rogét Chahayed was an aspiring concert pianist until he started making beats. Now he works with everyone from Drake to Doja Cat

» Is That Wildfire Smoke We’re Seeing in L.A.? Authorities say that Thursday’s ominous sky was actually the result of smoke that’s blowing in from other parts of the state

Some of the Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

Another weekend is here and there’s all kinds of good stuff to do. On our roundup of events across the city (and beyond): three big shows (including St. Vincent) at the Hollywood Bowl, a pretzel pop-up for a good cause, a photo show about the history of Venice Beach, and more

