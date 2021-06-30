Morning Brief: A Local Beach Lands on a List of California’s Dirtiest

» Mother’s Beach in Marina de Rey landed on Heal the Bay’s annual list of beaches with the worst water quality, but overall, California’s beaches are much cleaner than they’ve been in years past. The crippling drought has actually helped improve water quality statewide. [Los Angeles Times]

» Pasadena police are investigating an allegation of assault against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. In a statement, Bauer’s agent said the assault claim stems from a relationship between a woman and Bauer that began in April. [KTLA]

» Three California political leaders—L.A. councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Kevin DeLeon, and with California state Sen. Henry Stern—spent the night at a soon-to-open tiny home village in the Valley on Monday. “These tiny cabins are a hell of a lot better the sleeping on concrete, cement and asphalt,” DeLeon said. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Lêberry Bakery & Donuts in Pasadena is one of five small California businesses that got $25,000 grant from Guy Fieri. The gift was part of Guy’s Restaurant Reboot, a star-powered livestream during which $300k in grants were given out. [Pasadena Patch]

» LAist is rolling out a power series of stories on the connection between domestic abuse and homelessness among women. According to their reporting, domestic violence is the number one cause of homelessness among women in L.A. [LAist]

» L.A. County Is Recommending that People Go Back to Wearing Masks Indoors Health officials are making the suggestion as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads

» We’re Number Two! L.A. Didn’t Have the Worst Traffic in the Nation Last Year According to an annual study that looks at how many hours people spend stuck in traffic, Los Angeles was bumped from the top spot for the first time in almost 40 years

» Courtney Love Lashes Out at Olivia Rodrigo for ‘Stealing’ Her Album Cover The veteran rocker called the teen superstar’s tribute ’rude,’ and fans aren’t having it

Where to See July 4 Fireworks In and Around L.A. This Year

The year 2020 was nearly as memorable for the things that happened as it was for the things that didn’t happen. To keep people from crowding together on rooftops, beaches, and balconies, there was nary a proper fireworks show in all of Los Angeles County last July 4 (of course, there were plenty of illicit displays—it wouldn’t be summer L.A. without them).

But now that COVID restrictions have finally been lifted and life is inching back to normal in a post-vax world, many—but not all—of the region’s fireworks displays will be lighting up the sky once again. From the Hollywood Bowl out to Irwindale, here are some opportunities to fill your eyes with pyrotechnics and your nostrils with the sweet smell of sulfur.

