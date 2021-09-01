Morning Brief: Dems Make Up the Majority of Recall Ballots Returned So Far

» As of Monday, 17 percent of mail ballots—54 percent from Democrats—have been returned and polls say that Gov. Gavin Newsom has a slim lead in the recall election. But Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc. and one of the state’s foremost experts on elections, says it’s possible that Republicans will wait to vote on Election Day in person rather than trust the mail ballot system. [The Sacramento Bee]

» In other recall news, Gov. Gavin Newsom has enlisted Sen. Bernie Sanders to urge Californians to vote against the recall. “The last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California,” the Vermont senator said in a new political ad. “The Sept. 14 recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab. Don’t let it happen.” [ABC 7]

» The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which was scheduled for this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee, has been canceled due to intense rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Officials said via Twitter, “… We have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience” and that they’d be rescheduling the event for next year. [Tennessean]

» As officials grapple with COVID outbreaks at schools across the city, United Teachers Los Angeles is now calling for mandatory COVID vaccinations for all eligible students, as well as stricter quarantine regulations. The demand from the union calls for students “to achieve full vaccination no later than 12 weeks following the birthday in which they become eligible,” and for entire classes of younger students to be quarantined when someone in that class has tested positive for the virus. [Los Angeles Times]

» Just weeks after Britney Spears’s father announced in a court filing that he’d be willing to step away from her conservatorship, the “Toxic” singer’s lawyer is again telling an L.A. judge that Jamie Spears needs to be removed immediately. In a supplemental petition filed on August 31, Britney’s attorney Matthew Rosengart argues that although Jamie has been “forced to recognize that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet.” [The Hollywood Reporter]

